WhatsApp Introduces ‘Accidental Delete’ Feature For Android & iOS Users, Here’s How To Use

Meta’s WhatsApp, which has been rolling out plenty of new features and innovations, has now rolled out a new feature named “Accidental Delete” for its users.

WhatsApp’s New Feature: The META-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp, which has been releasing a lot of new features and improvements, has now given its users access to a new function called “Accidental deletion.” The firm introduced this function to help customers who accidentally choose the careless ‘Delete For Me’ option instead of the safer ‘Delete For Everyone’ option after sending a message to the wrong person or group. As soon as the capability is available, WhatsApp will provide users a 5-second opportunity to select the “Delete for Everyone” option in order to recover unintentionally deleted messages. Notably, both iPhone and Android users can utilize the feature. Watch vodeo for more details

Published Date: December 20, 2022 6:33 PM IST





