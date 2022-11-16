WhatsApp Latest Update Messaging App Now Allows Using One Account in Multiple Smartphones

According to GSM Arena, buddy mode, which enables users to attach a secondary phone to their primary account, has been included in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.24.18.

WhatsApp Latest Update

WhatsApp News: Instant Messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will allow its beta users to connect their accounts with another handset and an Android tablet. WhatsApp users can link up to four Android handsets to their primary account, providing them access to all of WhatsApp’s standard features which include message encryption.

According to GSM Arena, buddy mode, which enables users to attach a secondary phone to their primary account, has been included in the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.24.18.

The report further suggests that the beta users of the service can activate Companion mode now by opting ‘Link a device’ from the dropdown menu under the settings menu on the registration screen.

WhatsApp lets users link up to four Android phones to their primary account and they get to access all the regular WhatsApp features and message encryption.

Beta users of the service can activate Companion mode by going to the options menu on the registration screen and selecting ‘Link a device’ from the dropdown menu, reported GSM Arena.

The feature is only rolled out to some beta users for now while a wider rollout will take more time.

This latest WhatsApp beta for Android also brings the ability to link to an Android tablet.

This feature is only available to some beta testers for now and is found in the linked devices beta option in the devices section of the settings menu. The pairing process is straightforward and done via scanning a QR code.

As per GSM Arena, WhatsApp is planning to bring the new companion and link to tablet features to more users with its next updates.

Presently users of WhatsApp can access their existing account only on one smartphone but they are allowed to link up to four other devices like laptops, and tablets.

With the new service, people can log in to one WhatsApp number on two phones.

(With ANI Inputs)



