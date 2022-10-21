Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalWhatsApp May Not Work On Some Phones After Diwali. Check The List...
National

WhatsApp May Not Work On Some Phones After Diwali. Check The List Here

admin
By admin
0
71



New Delhi: If you are using an older version of your iPhone or if you have not updated your phone lately, you may not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24. According to a recent update from Apple, iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24.Also Read – WhatsApp Tips: How To Change WhatsApp Number Without Losing Old Chats, Step By Step Guide – Watch Tutorial Video

Check If Your Phone Is On The List

  • According to WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app.
  • iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions will not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24.
  • Android device users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the instant messaging app on their smartphones.

WhatsApp has also started to notify iPhone users that the app will no longer run on iOS 10 or iOS 11. To continue using the instant messaging app, users will have to update their iOS. Also Read – WhatsApp Releases Premium Subscription Plans With New Features | Details Inside

WhatsApp continuously works on upgrading privacy and user interface. For that, the messaging app focuses on the developments suitable with the latest operating system provided by Apple and Android. The new updates on WhatsApp do not support the old OS and devices. Also Read – Using WhatsApp? Telegram Founder Has THIS Warning For You

In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the newest version of iOS by going to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.





Source link

Previous articlePack of 20-25 Lions Attack a Lone Giraffe, Watch What Happens Next
Next articleTom Moody Picks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Arshdeep Singh In India Pace Attack Against Pakistan At The MCG
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677