National

WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Create Avatars on iOS

admin
70Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second


Users will need to open WhatsApp Settings in order to discover if the feature is already enabled for their account.

WhatsApp, whatsapp logo, whatsapp
The list included 49 smartphones that run on operating systems which are now outdated. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, in its latest update to iOS, has rolled out the ability to create personalised avatars and use them as stickers and profile pictures. Some users may already be able to configure an avatar on the previous update, but it is rolling out to even more people, according to WABetaInfo.

Users will need to open WhatsApp Settings in order to discover if the feature is already enabled for their account. Moreover, in the latest update, the messaging platform introduced the ability to record videos hands-free by swiping left inside the WhatsApp camera.

Users also get the ability to undo “delete for me” for a few seconds in the latest update. Further, the report mentioned that some accounts may receive the new feature over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat, reports WABetaInfo. If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of the application, then the app will show a message in the conversation to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.




Published Date: February 5, 2023 9:39 PM IST



Updated Date: February 5, 2023 9:43 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories