WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Create Avatars on iOS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, in its latest update to iOS, has rolled out the ability to create personalised avatars and use them as stickers and profile pictures. Some users may already be able to configure an avatar on the previous update, but it is rolling out to even more people, according to WABetaInfo.
Users will need to open WhatsApp Settings in order to discover if the feature is already enabled for their account. Moreover, in the latest update, the messaging platform introduced the ability to record videos hands-free by swiping left inside the WhatsApp camera.
Users also get the ability to undo “delete for me” for a few seconds in the latest update. Further, the report mentioned that some accounts may receive the new feature over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.
The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat, reports WABetaInfo. If a message is pinned and the recipient is using an old version of the application, then the app will show a message in the conversation to ask to upgrade to the latest version available on the store.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 9:39 PM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 9:43 PM IST
