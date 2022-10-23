Sunday, October 23, 2022
WhatsApp Rolls Out Avatars to Some Beta Testers

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out customised ‘Avatars’ to some beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, an avatar is the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp. Users might experience a few minor glitches because this feature has recently been made available to some people. Some beta testers have received the option to create an avatar after updating WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store.Also Read – WhatsApp Brings New ‘Happy Diwali’ Sticker Pack For Android, iOS Users: Here’s How to Download

After creating an avatar, the application will immediately create a new sticker pack so that users can share stickers with their loved ones. Additionally, users can select an avatar to use as their profile picture. Also Read – How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here

More users will be able to get the feature over the next several weeks, the report said. Recently, the company released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers. The feature was available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it was limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers. Also Read – WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps

The report mentioned that if any user wants to check if the feature was available on their WhatsApp account, they can try to create a group or add new participants to an existing one. In May, along with new features, the company rolled out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group from 256 people.





Source link

