WhatsApp Rolls Out New Blur Image Feature For Desktop Beta Users

WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out an image blur tool for some beta users. As per a report by WaBetaInfo – the online platform that keeps track of new and upcoming features of WhatsApp, the ability to blur images is rolling out to some desktop beta testers. The feature will allow users to censure sensitive information from their images in a neat way.

The report says that WhatsApp has created two blur tools allowing users to edit their images by using an alternate blur effect. Users can also choose the blur size in order to apply the effect with granular precision.

WhatsApp image blur tool feature was first spotted in June this year. As of now, it is available for some WhatsApp desktop beta users. It is likely that the feature may be extended to mobile users in the near future.

NEW ANDROID RELEASED BY WHATSAPP

In a related news, WhatsApp has released Android beta 2.22.23.15 update via Google Play Store. It brings the ability to forward media with a caption via WhatsApp. This includes images, videos, GIFs, as well as documents. With the new update, WhatsApp Android Beta users will see a new message box at the bottom to add a caption to the media being forwarded. They will also be able to remove the caption by tapping the dismiss icon within the caption view.

Recently, WhatsApp faced its ‘longest-ever’ outage on October 25, leaving users to look for alternative solutions to the messaging app. The services were down for users in India as well as other countries who were unable to send or receive messages through the app. Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.

Downdetector’s heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption. #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.