WhatsApp Rolls Out ‘Search Message By Date’ Feature. Here Is How It Will Work

Delhi: Are you guilty of missing out on messages on WhatsApp or sometimes they slip out of mind? Well, WhatsApp is here to the rescue. In a stockpile of messages from numerous groups and personal chats, often people are drowned in conversations on WhatsApp. Today, most of our daily happening from friendly chat groups to work, there is a chance to miss out or even forget a message. No more scroll, scroll, scroll to find that pin in the haystack as the Meta owned messaging platform has rolled out a feature wherein users will be able to look for a message from any desired date without scrolling their way up.

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS only so far.

The new feature allows users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation, reports WABetaInfo.

Some beta testers can use this feature in their chats and groups, with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Thanks to this icon, you can quickly jump to a certain date so you can start reading all messages from that exact date.

To dismiss the date view, just scroll through the conversation.

This feature will be very useful, particularly when you want to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or you want to read what messages were shared on a certain date.

Users need to use the search feature in a conversation if they want to check whether the new feature has been rolled out to their account.

If a calendar icon shows up, it means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account.

The feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform had launched the ‘forward media with caption’ feature on iOS, which provides users the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption.



