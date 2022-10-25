Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalWhatsApp Services Restored After Hours of Global Outage
National

WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours of Global Outage

admin
By admin
0
19



New Delhi: After several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is finally back and running. Users across countries thronged to Twitter to report the major outage as they faced problems in sending, receiving and calling through the application.Also Read – WhatsApp Down Globally, Meta Promises Quick Restoration

Within an hour of the global outage, Meta Company Spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.” Also Read – WhatsApp Down? Several Users Unable To Send/Receive Messages

According to Down Detector, over 85 per cent of people reported problems while messaging, 11 per cent while using the app, and 3 per cent while using the website. Also Read – WhatsApp Down: Instant Messaging App Suffers Longest Outage Globally, Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

In India, the affected cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but users from the US, Germany, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh and several other countries also complained on the platform that the service is currently creating a disturbance and not working smoothly.

Users in India also faced trouble while sending images and videos. People took to Twitter to report their problems with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs. Early this month, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.





Source link

Previous articleThe 13 best macOS Ventura features coming to your Mac in 2022
Next articleNCAA: San Beda ends EAC’s Final Four bid with rebound win
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677