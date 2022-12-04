Sunday, December 4, 2022
WhatsApp to Bring 21 New Emojis Soon

The messaging platform also redesigned eight emojis which are already visible in the beta version.

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp will soon get 21 new emojis in its future update as the company hs already started working on it. The messaging platform also redesigned eight emojis which are already visible in the beta version, said a WABetaInfo report.

In the latest beta build available on the Play Store, eight emojis have been updated, and 21 new emojis will soon be made available to all beta testers. Meanwhile, on Friday, WhatsApp had started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on the Android beta.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users were able to access the shortcut feature. Last month, the messaging platform had launched a yellow pages-style business directory in five countries. The feature was rolled out across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia.

According to the company, the directory would help users to either search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service or browse by business types such as travel or banking.

Published Date: December 4, 2022 11:28 AM IST





Juan Francisco Estrada edges 'Chocolatito' in super flyweight world title trilogy fight
Video: Indonesia's Semeru Erupts Raising Warning To Highest Level
Juan Francisco Estrada edges 'Chocolatito' in super flyweight world title trilogy fight
Video: Indonesia's Semeru Erupts Raising Warning To Highest Level
