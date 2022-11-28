Monday, November 28, 2022
WhatsApp to Launch ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in India. Know How to Use It

WhatsApp Features: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday announced the launch of a new ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India, in the coming weeks. As per IANS Report, it is a 1:1 chat with yo

WhatsApp Features: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday announced the launch of a new ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India, in the coming weeks. As per IANS Report, it is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement. On WhatsApp, users can send notes, reminders, shopping lists, and other things to themselves in order to manage their to-do lists.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHATSAPP MESSAGE YOURSELF FEATURE

  • In order to use the new feature, open the WhatsApp application, create a new chat, then click on your contact at the top of the list and start messaging. This feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks,” the company added.

COMMUNITIES ON WHATSAPP

Earlier this month, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced ‘Communities on WhatsApp’ along with several new features like 32-person video calling, in-chat polls and groups with up to 1,024 users. “We’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private,” added the Meta CEO.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Published Date: November 28, 2022 5:00 PM IST





