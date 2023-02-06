WhatsApp, Twitter, FB & Other Social Media Services Suspended In Bihar

The Saran district administration had also imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from Sunday at Manjhi block of the city, police officials said.
A mob had set the house and poultry farm of a village headman on fire on Sunday after a youth was allegedly beaten to death at Manjhi in Bihar’s Chhapra district. A sizable police contingent was deployed at the scene after the incident, reported ANI. According to ANI sources, locals erupted in anger at Mubarakpur village in the Manjhi police station area of Saran district after a youth was lynched and two more were critically injured.
Police said tension gripped the village after the incident as youths, belonging to a particular community, gathered at Mubarakpur village from across the district and barged into the house of the village headman, identified as Vijay Yadav. According to police, the protesters alleged that the village headman and his henchmen unleashed a brutal assualt on three youths, killing one and leaving two others critically wounded.
Further protesters torched the headman’s house and also a poultry farm, along with his tractor. As chaos followed the alleged lynching incident, a sizeable compliment of police personnel were scrambled to the spot. However, the police were forced to retreat in the face of the mob fury.
