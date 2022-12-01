Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalWhatsApp Users Alert! Now You Can Connect 2 Android Devices With Same...
National

WhatsApp Users Alert! Now You Can Connect 2 Android Devices With Same Account. Steps Here

admin
By admin
0
38


Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature, which will let users add their current account to a secondary device, like an Android tablet.

WhatsApp,Meta Platforms,WhatsApp data breach,Cybernews,leaked phone numbers,Facebook,Mark Zuckerberg
WhatsApp Users Alert! Now You Can Connect 2 Android Devices With Same Account

New Delhi: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature, which will let users add their current account to a secondary device, like an Android tablet. Currently, the feature is only available to WhatsApp’s beta testers. According to Android Authority, the new feature will let users link their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform’s Android tablet app, which means there will be no need to create a separate WhatsApp account on the secondary Android device.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Connect to 2 Android Devices With Same Account

  • Once users get access to the updated WhatsApp app on their Android tablet, they will be asked to scan a QR code on the tablet app with their phone app.
  • When the linking process is complete, the messaging platform will transfer users’ chats to the tablet app
  • They will be able to continue their conversations from their phone app on their Android tablet.

Last month, WhatsApp announced the launch of a new ‘Message Yourself’ feature in the coming weeks. It is a 1:1 chat with yourself to send notes, reminders, and updates, the company said in a statement.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:54 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022
Next article
India Economy Likely to Grow 6.5%-7 Per Cent Next Fiscal Year, Says Sanjeev Sanyal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
38
Previous article
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022
Next article
India Economy Likely to Grow 6.5%-7 Per Cent Next Fiscal Year, Says Sanjeev Sanyal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677