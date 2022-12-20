Menu
WhatsApp Web Users Can Now Disable Incoming Call Notifications. Here’s How You Can Get It Done

Meta-owned WhatsApp is releasing a new feature called ‘do not disturb’ for its web users.

The feature allows users to switch off incoming calls notifications for those using the web version of the application.

The feature has now been released to “beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.4.0 update”, according to a report by WaBetaInfo.

How to disable incoming call notifications for WhatsApp Web users

Users need to open WhatsApp Settings > Notifications to find out if this feature is available to them. If they see a toggle for this feature, they can choose to disable notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls.

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when the do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so now users can manually fix this bug by disabling those notifications.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform started to roll out the option to share contact cards on Windows beta. The feature allowed users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 3:57 PM IST





The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

