National

WhatsApp Working on Block Shortcut. All You Need to Know

admin
62Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 20 Second


  • Home
  • Technology
  • WhatsApp Working on ‘Block’ Shortcut. All You Need to Know

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts.

WhatsApp Working on 'Block' Shortcut. All You Need to Know
WhatsApp working on ‘Block’ shortcut.

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Block’ shortcut feature that will provide users a block shortcut right within the notifications. The platform is planning to introduce this new block shortcut within notifications but not always — the block shortcut will be visible only when users receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts. The new shortcut will be released in the upcoming update of the application.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact. This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 10:41 PM IST



Updated Date: January 15, 2023 10:48 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories