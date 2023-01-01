WhatsApp Working On New Feature, May Soon Enable Users to Select Multiple Chats on Desktop: Report

WaBetaInfo report says that the ability to select multiple chats is a feature under development.

WhatsApp News: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature for its desktop users. According to a WaBetaInfo report, WhatsApp is developing the ability to select multiple chats for a future update of the desktop beta.

The new feature will enable the users to see a ‘Select chats’ action within the chat menu. WaBetaInfo shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature. When a user selects certain conversations, he/she will be able to mute or mark all of the chats as read or unread.

Currently, users find it difficult to perform actions for several conversations on desktop. With the upcoming feature, WhatsApp will make it easier.

WaBetaInfo report says that the ability to select multiple chats is a feature under development. It is likely to be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. However, there is no specific launch timeline for the same.

Telegram launches new updates with drawing tools

Telegram Messenger has launched major updates to its application with features like new drawing and text tools, zero storage use, a profile picture for your contacts, and more. Within the “drawing and text tool”, it introduced a new blur tool to redact sensitive data (or photobombers) — and 5 high-precision ways to choose colours, including the Eyedropper tool.

When adding text to photos or videos, users can now change its size, font, and background. To quickly add shapes like rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles, tap the “+” button.

Telegram supports spoiler formatting to hide any text in messages, but now with “hidden media” users can also cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. With “zero storage usage” update, users can add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels — with exceptions for specific chats, also new pie charts will help visualise what’s taking up space, and dedicated tabs for Media, Files and Music let you clear the largest items in just a few taps.



