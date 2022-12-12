Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeNationalWhatsApp Working on 'View Once Text' Feature. Details Inside
National

WhatsApp Working on ‘View Once Text’ Feature. Details Inside

By admin
0
24


Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send “view once text” messages to a future update of the app.

WhatsApp Working on 'View Once Text' Feature. Details Inside
Meta has also announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds, and may arrive early next year.

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send “view once text” messages to a future update of the app. Previously, the feature was launched with support for photos and videos. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp’s Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo.

A padlock-style button with the traditional send message logo may one day be available in the app to access the feature, according to the report. With this feature, users will not need to delete the information shared unwillingly, as it will be automatically deleted from the recipient’s phone. As view once images and videos can not be forwarded and copied, similarly it will not be possible to do the same with the view once text messages.

WhatsApp currently prevents recipients from screenshotting a piece of view once media if they are using the most recent version of its app, but it is unclear whether this protection will be extended to text messages, said the report.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform also rolled out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta. The new shortcut is placed within the ‘Manage Storage’ section and is marked as a tool to save space.




Published Date: December 12, 2022 10:55 PM IST



Updated Date: December 12, 2022 11:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleWhy it’s time to start getting excited about AI
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
24
Previous articleWhy it’s time to start getting excited about AI
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677