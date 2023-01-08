WhatsApps New Feature To Allow Transfer Data on Android

With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code.
San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called — ‘Chat Transfer’, which will allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network. According to WABetaInfo, the company will bring the new feature to a future update of the app as it is in the developing stage.
With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code. It will eliminate the need for Google Drive, so users will no longer have to back up their chat data to the cloud service if they want to transfer the chats from one device to another, said the report.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp also launched a proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately. Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely. “We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access,” said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 8:25 PM IST
Updated Date: January 8, 2023 8:34 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
7 2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Pacific Nation Of Vanuatu Tsunami Warning Issued
[ad_1] A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast from the Pacific nation of Vanuatu late Sunday, triggering a tsunami...
‘Rohit Sharma Should Handover Captaincy To Hardik Pandya Like MSD Did With Virat Kohli’, Says Ex-India Cricketer
[ad_1] Hardik Pandya has proven his credentials as a captain after leading Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title. He has...
GATE Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Exams From Feb 4
[ad_1] GATE Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Aspirants planning to appear for the competitive examination can download the hall ticket...
Urfi Javed Slays in Hot Backless Pink Salwar-Suit at Airport, Netizens Say
[ad_1] Urfi Javed recently stunned in her sizzling backless pink salwar-suit as she was papped at the airport post her...
Does Writing on Currency Notes Make Them Invalid? Here’s What Govt Has To Say
[ad_1] “As per New Guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, Writing anything on new notes makes the note invalid &...
Siliguri Detergent Factory Charred In Major Fire Incident
[ad_1] A detergent factory gutted in a major fire in West Bengal's Siliguri that took 10 hours to douse. A...
Average Rating