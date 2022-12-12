When And Where To Get ARG Vs CRO Live Streaming Details

Match fitness of Angel Di Maria is the only concern for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of their semifinal against Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi during Argentina’s training session in Doha. (Image: AP)

Doha: Finalists in the last two editions, Argentina and Croatia square up for a place in the final once again when both sides meet in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday night.

Stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opener, a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina came back strongly to top Group C before defeating Australia 2-1 in the round of 16. Then they saw off Netherlands on penalties to keep their dreams of winning a third World Cup alive.

On the other hand, Croatia, finished runners-up in Group F and are in the semifinals by the virtue of two penalty shootout wins against Japan and Brazil with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic excelling on both occasions.

Team News

Although Angel Di Maria came in for last few minutes against Netherlands, it is still unclear whether the Juventus star is fully match fit for Croatia clash. Lionel Scaloni will be missing the services of Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, both of whom are suspended after picking up two yellow cards each. Croatia do not have any injury concerns.

Head-To-head

Argentina and Croatia have faced each other twice in World Cup winning once each. While Argentina won 1-0 in the 1998 edition, Croatia win came four years back in Russia with Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic netting for the European side.

Possible starting XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic.

When And Where To Watch Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal?

The Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal will be played at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday night at 12:30 AM IST (December 15).

Which Channels Will Broadcast Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal In India?

The Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Where To Live Streaming Of Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal in India?

Live streaming of Argentina Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal will be available on JIOCinema App on all apple and android devices.



