When And Where to Watch Chandra Grahan Online. Direct Link Inside

Lunar Eclipse 2022 LIVE Streaming: The November 8th lunar eclipse is the last lunar eclipse of the year and the second total lunar eclipse in the year 2022, the earlier was on May 15-16th. Today’s eclipse would be visible across India along with parts of Asia, North America, Australia, and a few places in Europe as well as in entire North America. US space agency NASA will live stream the whole lunar eclipse. Find the link below to watch Chandra Grahan online.

Check City-wise Chandra Grahan 2022 Timing

City Lunar Eclipse Time New Delhi 5.30 PM – 6.18 PM Gurugram 5.33 PM – 6.18 PM Hyderabad 5.44 PM – 6.18 PM Kolkata 4.56 PM – 6.18 PM Noida 5.32 PM – 6.18 PM Vijapur 5.59 PM – 6.18 PM Lucknow 5.20 PM – 6.18 PM Pune 6.01 PM – 6.18 PM Bhopal 5.40 PM – 6.18 PM Bengaluru 5.53 PM – 6.18 PM Mumbai 6.05 PM – 6.18 PM Ahmedabad 6.00 PM – 6.18 PM Raipur 5.25 PM – 6.18 PM Patna 5.05 PM – 6.18 PM Vapi 6.06 PM – 6.18 PM Chennai 5.42 PM – 6.18 PM Chandigarh 5.31 PM – 6.18 PM Ranchi 5.07 PM – 6.18 PM Kanpur 5:23 PM-6:18 PM Haridwar 5:26 PM -6:18 PM Ujjain 5:47 PM-6:18 PM Panaji 6:06 PM – 6:18 PM

What Is Lunar Eclipse?

A Lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and a Full Moon form a near-perfect Syzygy in space. The Moon slides into the Earth’s shadow and gradually darkens until the entire lunar disc turns into an eerie red or dim orange from its usual silvery grey shade. The event unfolds in reverse order further, until the moon returns to its full brilliance.



