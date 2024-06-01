Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls LIVE UPDATES: When and Where To Watch General Election Predictions

live

Saturday’s voting will mark the end of the marathon polling process that began on April 19. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: The high-voltage seven phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will end today across the country. On the last phase of elections, seven states and one Union Territory are currently going into polls with 57 seats at stake. All 13 seats of Punjab are going into polls while a Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are being conducted simultaneously in Odisha. TMC bastion including Kolkata will also vote tomorrow. With the curtains coming down today on India’s massive polls, all eyes are now set on exit polls 2024 as the voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep to power for the third consecutive term, or will the Opposition’s INDIA bloc be able to oust the BJP this time? Different pollsters, such as India Today-Axis My India, Chanakya, Times Now-ETG, C-Voter and CSDS-Lokniti, will release exit polls today.

When will Exit polls be released?

Zee News and other media houses will start releasing exit polls after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. it is important to note that the exit polls can be released only after the voting ends for an election. The Election Commission imposed a ban on exit polls between 7 a.m. on April 19 and 6.30 p.m. on June 1, 2024.

We here at India.com will post all the latest updates. We request our readers to bookmark this page and check it regularly for all the latest updates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Details

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, with the first phase being held on April 17 and the last on June 1.

The elections were for 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha Election results will be declared on June 4.

Assembly elections were held for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

The results for the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be declared on June 2

The results for the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be declared on June 4.

Saturday’s voting will mark the end of the marathon polling process that began on April 19. The assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim also went to polls. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. In Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the counting for the Assembly polls will be held on June 2.







