When And Where to Watch in India

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming channel: Now that the T20 World Cup is over, it is time for bilateral contests. The Indian team led by Hardik Pandya is going to take on New Zealand in a white-ball series. The opening T20I takes place in Sky stadium in Wellington. It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both teams are well-matched. A number of big stars from the Indian side are not featuring in the series, yet there should be a massive buzz around the contest.

Amid all expectations of a cracker of a game, the weather could play spoilsport. The weather forecast is not that good. The forecast is of scattered showers at Wellington. The chances of precipitation are at 90 per cent, which invariably means – rain would play a significant part. The humidity would also be on the higher side at around 80 per cent. That would make the playing conditions uncomfortable.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available on the Amazon Prime app and website in India.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, November 18.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start at 12:00 PM (IST).

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Squads:

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.



