When And Where to Watch in India

Pakistan vs England 1st Test LIVE Streaming – After a gap of 17 years, the England team will be playing its first Test match on Pakistan soil on Thursday at Rawalpindi stadium. The two top cricketing nations recently squared off at the T20 World Cup final in Australia. Some of the players from that game would feature in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Here are the details when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 1st Test online and on TV in India:

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Thursday, December 1.

Where will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at Rawalpindi.

What time will Pakistan vs England 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:00 AM (IST).

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

England Squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.



