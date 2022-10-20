Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalWhen and Where to Watch in India
National

When and Where to Watch in India

admin
By admin
0
47



West Indies vs Ireland LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier

West Indies’ didn’t have an ideal start to their run in T20 World Cup, losing by 42 runs to Scotland, leading to their head coach Phil Simmons lashing out at the unprofessionalism with the bat. With everything on line against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, West Indies rode on brilliance from him and Alzarri Joseph to get a 31-run win at the Bellerive Oval.Also Read – WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s West Indies vs Ireland T20 WC at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 9:30 AM IST October 21 Fri

West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Also Read – Sachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022

West Indies vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs:

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy Also Read – T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar Feels Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik Can Be Accommodated in Playing XI Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Ireland Predicted Line-up: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny

West Indies vs Ireland Full Squads:

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand





Source link

Previous articleCDC group says add vaccine to routine immunization schedule
Next articleLiz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677