When And Where to Watch in India

Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 1st Quarterfinal online and on TV in India.

Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal LIVE Streaming – The stage is set for the First and the most awaited Quarterfinal between Brazil and the runner-ups of World Cup 2018 Croatia. Brazil is in phenomenal form with Neymar Jr. back in the team after missing the group stage matches but Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are out of the World Cup because of Injury which could be a major setback for them.

Croatia on the other hand has not shown any extraordinary stuff in this World cup. Though they defeated Japan in the Round of 16 on penalties but their way further will not be easy.

Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of Brazil vs Croatia’s 1st Quarterfinal match will be available on the Jio Cinema and Viacom 18 in India.

When will Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal match take place?

Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal will be played on Friday, December 9.

Where will Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal match take place?

The Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal will take place at Education City Stadium.

What time will Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal match start?

The Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal match will start at 8:30 PM (IST).

Brazil vs Croatia 1st Quarterfinal Match Details

Squads:

Brazil- Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Attackers: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

