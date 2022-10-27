When and Where to Watch in India

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022

The Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup match no.24 will take place at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Monday between Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Pakistan enjoy an incredible record against Zimbabwe in T20I's. As far as Zimbabwe is concerned, they have the capacity to pull off an upset against any team on a given day.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details:

For the viewers in India, this game will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Probable Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Full Squads:

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava