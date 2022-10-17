When And Where To Watch In India

Namibia vs Netherlands Match 5 Live Streaming: Ahead of the Netherlands’ Group A match against Namibia in the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, opening batter Max O’Dowd said his team are aware of the strengths the Gerhard Erasmus-led side have as well as of their own team too. Namibia started the tournament with a bang, notching a spectacular 55-run win over 2014 champions Sri Lanka. Hours later, the Netherlands’ joined them as the second winning team in the opening day of the competition, edging past the UAE by three wickets with a ball to spare.Also Read – T20 World Cup: Why is October 17 And Scotland Trending? | Explained

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Namibia vs Netherlands online and on TV in India:

When is Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match in Australia?

The Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match is on Tuesday, October 18.

What time is the Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match in Australia?

The Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match is at 9.30 AM IST.

Where is Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match?

The Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match is in Geelong.

Where can I watch the Namibia vs Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup match?

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

NAM vs NED Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia

Divan la Cock, Michael Van Lingen, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherland

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c)(wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren