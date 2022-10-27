When And Where to Watch Ind vs NED

India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming

After a morale-boosting win over Pakistan, India takes on the Netherlands in their second game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Without a doubt, India start favourites. Reports suggest Hardik Pandya would be rested and if that happens it would be interesting to see who replaces him. There are forecasts of rain on Thursday and that could halt the game on occasion.Also Read – South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE, T20 World Cup 2022: SA Opt To Bat, Shamsi Replaces Ngidi

Here are the LIVE streaming details:

Where is India vs Netherlands game going to take place? Also Read – LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Eyes on The SKIES

India versus Netherlands game will take place at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. Also Read – NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Netherlands vs India T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 27 Thu

When is India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game going to start?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game be televised?

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game be streamed?

You can stream India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 game on Hotstar.

What is the likely playing XI for India and Netherlands?

India playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands playing 11: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Note: The eyes would be on the skies as there is forecast of rain in Sydney on Thursday.