When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL 3rd T20I Live In India News

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be played in Rajkot. (Inage: Twitter/BCCI)

Rajkot: The Indian pace attack will be in focus when the Men in Blue take on Sri Lanka in the series decider on Saturday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India won the first T20I but fell short in the second game in Pune by 16 runs.

While the likes of Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik impressed in the first game, the same along with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were simply hammered in the second with the latter bowling five no balls in the game.

However, the Indian pace attack will need to pull their socks up in Rajkot with the series at stake. As far as batting is concerned, India can’t depend on two or three players and have to fire as an unit.

Chasing 207 in the second game, India were five down with just 57 on board before Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav staged a brilliant fightback. It was also the second instance in the series that the top order has failed to provide a solid start in the powerplay.

With the famed trio of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missing, this series serves a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to make a count for themselves. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have fought solidly against the hosts and came back into the series.

The reigning Asia Cup champions, however, would like their middle order to perform better.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I In India?

The India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels and and DD Sports in India from 7 PM IST. The match is being played in Rajkot.

Where To Find Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be on Disney+ Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.



