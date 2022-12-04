Sunday, December 4, 2022
When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Online And On TV in India; Sony Liv Sony Sports

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs  Bangladesh 1st ODI match online and on TV in India.

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Online And On TV in India

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: With T20 World Cups happening in 2021 and 2022, there was very little focus on ODI cricket. But now with the 2023 ODI World Cup less than 12 months, suddenly the format seems to have gained high importance in the eyes of teams and fans.

After a young side went to New Zealand and lost the only ODI of the series with the next two matches being rain-affected, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are back as India brace themselves for the challenge from Bangladesh in the series opener on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs  Bangladesh 1st ODI match online and on TV in India: 

When will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, December 04, 2022

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

What time will the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh start?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh in India?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 8:20 AM IST





