IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st test match online and on TV in India

IND vs BAN 1st Test Live Streaming: KL Rahul’s tactical acumen will be tested along with his batting prowess when a depleted Indian team clashes with a tricky Bangladesh in the high-stakes two-match series, the result of which will have an impact on India’s chances for the World Test Championship final qualification.

India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to straightaway win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Pat Cummins’ Australia to eliminate any ifs and buts.

The journey starts at the Zahoor Ahmed Stadium, which has traditionally favoured the batters but also offers some turn towards the business end of the match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st test match online and on TV in India:

Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh’s 1st Test on Sony Liv and Sony Sports Network.

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st test match will start at 9 AM (IST).



