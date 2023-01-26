Home

Sports

IND vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online and on TV in India.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming, 1st T20I

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: India are set for a T20 appetizer ahead of their marquee Test series against Australia when they face the touring New Zealand in a three-match series beginning here on Friday. With less than two weeks left for the Border Gavaskar Trophy matches against Australia that will determine India’s World Test Championship Final fate, a T20 series in the midst of a packed ODI calendar ahead of the 50-over World Cup may seem purposeless. As a result, Hardik Pandya, who led a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, is back leading the T20 side with some regulars and fringe players in the squad.

While skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online and on TV in India:

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, January 27th.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will start at 7 PM (IST).



