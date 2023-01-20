National

When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Online Disney+ Hotstar And On TV Star Sports in India

admin
18Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 26 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online and on TV.

IND vs NZ, IND vs NZ News, IND vs NZ Updates, IND vs NZ Latest news, IND vs NZ Latest Updates, IND vs NZ Live Streaming, IND vs NZ Live Updates, IND vs NZ Live Pics, IND vs NZ Live News, IND vs NZ Live Streaming, IND vs NZ Venue, IND vs NZ Toss Timings, IND vs NZ on Star Sports, IND vs NZ Playing XI, IND vs NZ Players To Watch
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Online And On TV in India. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defence of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back to back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium, with a crowd capacity of 49,000, is all set to become the 50th venue in India to host an ODI match. In this huge backdrop, the capacity crowd being treated to India clinching an ODI series for the second time in 2023 will add more stars to the occasion. But there are some glitches which the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to overcome in Raipur.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match online and on TV in India.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, January 21st.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik.




Published Date: January 20, 2023 7:50 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories