When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd T20I:On the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India skipper Hardik Pandya promised to back the young players in his new-look squad. And he did that by handing debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi and the latter made a brilliant start to claim 4-22 and helped India to a two-run win in a last-ball thriller. Mavi, 24, made great use of the slow-paced Wankhede pitch to claim his maiden four-fer, becoming only the third Indian to do so on debut. But Gill could score only seven runs and left India and Hardik Pandya to solve another opening conundrum. Gill will expect Pandya to give him another opportunity in Thursday’s second T20 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka: 

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, January 05.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM (IST).




Published Date: January 5, 2023 8:50 AM IST





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

