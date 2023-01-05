When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Online And On TV in India
Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka online and on TV in India.
IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd T20I:On the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India skipper Hardik Pandya promised to back the young players in his new-look squad. And he did that by handing debuts to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi and the latter made a brilliant start to claim 4-22 and helped India to a two-run win in a last-ball thriller. Mavi, 24, made great use of the slow-paced Wankhede pitch to claim his maiden four-fer, becoming only the third Indian to do so on debut. But Gill could score only seven runs and left India and Hardik Pandya to solve another opening conundrum. Gill will expect Pandya to give him another opportunity in Thursday’s second T20 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Online And On TV In India?
You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match take place?
The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday, January 05.
Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match take place?
The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match start?
The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM (IST).
Published Date: January 5, 2023 8:50 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Usman Khawaja Becomes Fourth Batter To Score Three Successive Tons At SCG
[ad_1] Khawaja is the fourth Australian and seventh overall to achieve the feat of scoring four or more consecutive centuries...
Delhi Wakes Up To Chilling 3 Degrees, Season’s Lowest; Coldwave, Fog To Prevail In These States
[ad_1] Delhi, record season's lowest temperature of 3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory. Delhi Wakes Up To Chilling 3 Degrees,...
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Thursday, 7 PM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association
[ad_1] Here is the Sri Lanka Tour of India 2nd T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and...
Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty Open In Green, Slip To Red & Trade Flat
[ad_1] Mumbai: As expected Indian indices opened in green today with Sensex opening at a high of 60,847.50 and Nifty50...
Amazon Plans To Sack Over 17,000 Employees: Report
[ad_1] More layoffs ensue at Amazon Inc as CEO Andy Jassy confirms of sacking just over 18,000 employees. Amazon To...
These Areas to Witness Power Outage Today, Check Full List
[ad_1] Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume...
Average Rating