When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Disney+ Hotstar And On TV Star Sports in India

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI online and on TV.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After taking a 1-0 lead in the ODI series with a superb 67-run win in Guwahati, India now move to Kolkata to clinch the series. The Men in Blue put up a brilliant display batting first in the 1st ODI, scoring 373 runs in which Virat Kohli scored his 73rd ton. In reply Sri Lanka managed 306 runs as skipper Dasun Shanaka’s century went in vain.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match online and on TV in India.

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, January 12th.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.