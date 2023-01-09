When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Disney+ Hotstar And On TV Star Sports in India

After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday

IND vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With the series all set to mark the start of a crucial year as the ODI World Cup will be held in India in October-November, the hosts’ have been hit hard by a late pull-out of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as a precautionary measure, thus extending his delay into playing competitive cricket since suffering a reoccurrence of back injury in September 2022, which also saw him miss Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match online and on TV in India.

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 10th.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will take place at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, K.L Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.



