When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Hotstar And On TV Star Sports DD Sports in India

IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely keeper for the Men in Blue. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online and on TV in India:

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start at 7 PM (IST).

IND T20I SQUAD: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.



