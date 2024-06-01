Home

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: Check Date, Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The exit results for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 and Odisha Lok Sabha elections will be released at 6:30 PM by various poll predictors.

Odisha Assembly Election Exit Poll Result

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: Soon after the last phase of the assembly election is over, the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results will be released at 6:30 PM on Saturday. The Election Commission has strictly prohibited the release of any Exit Polls before the conclusion of the entire voting process. As per the section 126A of the RP Act 1951, the election commission bans the broadcasting or sharing of the Exit Poll from April 19, 2024, to June 01, 2024.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Exit Poll Results: Date and Timing

Odisha Assembly Election Exit Poll: Watch Live Streaming

The exit poll for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 will be live telecast on Zee News. And you can watch the live streaming on www.India.com as well.

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: Voter Turnout, Result Date

In the last phase, voting started for 42 assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday morning amid tight security. Polling started at 7 AM in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats, along with the 42 assembly segments that constitute these parliamentary constituencies. As per the latest updates, over 37.64% voter turnout was recorded till 1 PM in the ongoing Odisha Assembly Elections. The results will be declared on June 4, 2024.







