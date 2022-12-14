Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNationalWhen And Where To Watch Mini Auction Live?
National

When And Where To Watch Mini Auction Live?

By admin
0
52


The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to take place in Kochi on December 23. A total of 405 players to go under the hammer including 273 Indians and 132 overseas.

ipl 2023, ipl 2023 schedule, ipl 2023 auction, ravindra jadeja ipl 2023, will dhoni play ipl 2023, ipl 2023 auction date, ipl 2023 news, ipl 2023 start date, ipl 2023 auction players list, ipl 2023 auction date and time, ipl 2023 auction schedule, ipl 2023 auction rules, ipl 2023 auction list, ipl 2023 auction live, auction ipl 2023, about ipl 2023, ipl 2023 broadcast channel, ipl 2023 broadcast rights, ipl 2023 broadcast app, ipl 2023 ben stokes, ipl 2023 budget, ipl 2023 best team, ben stokes ipl 2023, bcci ipl 2023, broadcasting rights of ipl 2023, who will broadcast ipl 2023, who broadcast ipl 2023, will there be auction in ipl 2023, ipl 2023 dates, ipl 2023 digital rights
The IPL 2023 is expected to start in March. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: After an auction-filled T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing FIFA World Cup that is going to conclude on December 18, the focus shifts to the much-awaited Indian Premier League (2023) mini-auction that is set to take place in Kochi.

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled to be December 2023, with a total of 405 players to go under the hammer after an additional 36 names were requested by the 10 franchise owners and have been added in the auction list.

Out of these 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas. Among the overseas, four are from associate nations. At present, 87 slots are available with up to 30 being reserved for foreign stars.

19 overseas players are in the INR 2 crore bracket while 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

When and Where Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Happening?

The IPL 2023 mini auction is scheduled for December 23. Kochi is set to host the mega event. The auction will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Which Channels Will Live Telecast IPL 2023 Mini Auction in India?

Star Sports channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 mini auction live in India. However, Viacom 18 has the digital rights for IPL 2023 in India and Indian subcontinent.

Where To Watch Live Streaming Of IPL 2023 Mini Auction?

Live streaming of IPL 2023 mini auction will be available on Jio Cimena app in India.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 1:01 PM IST



Updated Date: December 14, 2022 1:06 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 30 as Bucks rout Warriors
Next articleTruecaller Launches Family Plan for Savings on Premium Subscriptions
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
52
Previous articleNBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 30 as Bucks rout Warriors
Next articleTruecaller Launches Family Plan for Savings on Premium Subscriptions
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677