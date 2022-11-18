Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNationalWhen And Where To Watch Mission
National

When And Where To Watch Mission

admin
By admin
0
53


Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India is etching history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched by the Indi

Vikram-S, India's 1st Privately Built Rocket, To Be Launched Today: When And Where To Watch Mission

Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India is etching history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats at 11:30 am IST under the mission named ‘Prarambh’ (The beginning).

Developed over two years by Skyroot Aerospace, a company started in 2018 when India’s space sector was not yet open to private players, Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle that stands six meters tall and has a mass of 545 kg, according to Skyroot’s brochure. Having a diameter of 0.4 meter, the rocket has a peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes and is capable of transporting 83 kg payload to an altitude of 100 km at a peak velocity of Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).

Skyroot says that it is ‘one of the world’s first few all composite space launch vehicles’ and has 3D printed solid thrusters for spin stability. It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine and has been developed at a record time of two years, says Skyroot.

Where To Watch Vikram-S launch?

You can watch Vikram-S launch on the official Youtube handle of ISRO




Published Date: November 18, 2022 10:24 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How
Next article
Bag up to £200 off phones, tablets, and laptops from Honor in Black Friday deals
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

When And Where To Watch Mission

admin
By admin
0
53


Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India is etching history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched by the Indi

Vikram-S, India's 1st Privately Built Rocket, To Be Launched Today: When And Where To Watch Mission

Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India is etching history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats at 11:30 am IST under the mission named ‘Prarambh’ (The beginning).

Developed over two years by Skyroot Aerospace, a company started in 2018 when India’s space sector was not yet open to private players, Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle that stands six meters tall and has a mass of 545 kg, according to Skyroot’s brochure. Having a diameter of 0.4 meter, the rocket has a peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes and is capable of transporting 83 kg payload to an altitude of 100 km at a peak velocity of Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).

Skyroot says that it is ‘one of the world’s first few all composite space launch vehicles’ and has 3D printed solid thrusters for spin stability. It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine and has been developed at a record time of two years, says Skyroot.

Where To Watch Vikram-S launch?

You can watch Vikram-S launch on the official Youtube handle of ISRO




Published Date: November 18, 2022 10:24 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Drishyam 2 Movie Review LIVE Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar And How
Next article
Bag up to £200 off phones, tablets, and laptops from Honor in Black Friday deals
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677