When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Belgium vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Live Streaming: All You Need To Know (Credits: FIFA World Cup 2022/Twitter)

Qatar: Morocco will be less fazed at the prospect of trying to contain De Bruyne having already succeeded at subduing another of the world’s best midfielders in Luka Modric.

A 0-0 draw with 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in their first Group F game was a promising start to the World Cup for Morocco and especially for coach Walid Regragui, who had less than three months to prepare his team having only been hired at the end of August.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Belgium vs Morocco Group F Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Morocco will be played on Sunday (November 28) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium vs Morocco going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Morocco will be played at Al Thumama stadium.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium vs Morocco on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Morocco will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium vs Morocco in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Belgium and Morocco will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.




