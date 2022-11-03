When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Streaming

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistan and South Africa will square off against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground November 3 Thursday.

When and where is Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game? Also Read – T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Can Have More Impact In T20I’s Feels Ross Taylor

Pakistan lock horns with South Africa in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (November 3). The match will take place at the Sydney. Also Read – Virat Kohli BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most Runs By an Indian Batsman in Australia

What time will the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 1:30 PM IST.

In India and Australia

In Ireland

Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa:Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks