Thursday, November 10, 2022
National

When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United be played at Salt lake Stadium in Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United, Hero ISL 2022-23: All You Need To Know (Credits: ISL/Twitter)

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to propel themselves into second place with a win as they host NorthEast United FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday. The Highlanders are still searching for their first win this season while the Mariners have not lost a game after Matchweek 1.

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United will be played on Sunday (November 10) from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United going to be played?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United be played at Salt lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United on TV ?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United in India?

The Hero ISL match ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs NorthEast United Playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko

NorthEast United Probable Starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Aaron Evans, Jon Gaztanaga, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Imran Khan; Emil Benny, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin MS




Published Date: November 10, 2022 6:06 PM IST





