When And Where to Watch Online And On TV In India

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Trying to pick up pieces after a demoralising defeat, India’s decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh here on Wednesday. Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility.

Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI on Sony Liv and Sony Sports Network.

When will India vs Bangladesh 2ndt ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 7..

Where will India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will take place at Sher-e-Bangla stadium, Dhaka.

What time will India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

India vs Bangladesh Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan.



