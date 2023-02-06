National

When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

admin
32Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 2 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up Match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia women’s warm-up match online and on TV.

IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up Match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming
IND-W vs AUS-W Warm-Up Match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

New Delhi: Before the Indian women’s cricket team starts the World Cup campaign, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will lock horns against Australia for the warm-up game on Monday. India is looking to clinch the trophy for the first time.

All eyes will be on all-rounder Deepti Sharma who emerged as the player of the series in the recently concluded T20I tri-Series in South Africa 2023.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia women’s warm-up match online and on TV:

When will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place on Monday, February 06, 2023.

Where will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will be held in Newlands, Cape Town in South Africa.

What time will India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match?

India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be broadcast on ICC.tv. (Official confirmation awaited).

Where will the live streaming of India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs Australia women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be available on ICC.tv. (Official confirmation awaited).




Published Date: February 6, 2023 7:36 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories