When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv in India

JAP vs ESP Live Streaming: After conceding late to miss out on a victory against Germany, Spain finds itself with some work left to do against Japan to guarantee their spot in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Spaniards don’t need much, though, because a draw on Thursday will be enough, and even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Japan vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India:

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Spain Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain will be played on Thursday, December 02 from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Japan and Spain going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain will be played at Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Japan and Spain will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.



