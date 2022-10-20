Thursday, October 20, 2022
When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Guwahati: Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 will kick off with NorthEast United FC taking on East Bengal FC on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Both sides have played two games but are yet to win a point. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.Also Read – LIVE NorthEast United vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2022-23: Maiden Points Up For Grabs In East India Derby

Here are the details of NEUFC vs EBFC Hero ISL 2022-23 match online and on TV in India Also Read – ATK Mohun Bagan Go Down 2-1 to Chennaiyin FC at Home

What is the timing of the Hero ISL match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC?

The Hero ISL match NorthEast UnitedFC vs East Bengal FC will be played on Thursday October 20 from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read – ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Hero ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where is the Hero ISL match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC going to be played?

The Hero ISL match NorthEast UnitedFC vs East Bengal FC will be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where can I watch the Hero ISL match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC on TV ?

The Hero ISL match NorthEast UnitedFC vs East Bengal FC will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the Hero ISL match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC in India?

The Hero ISL match NorthEast UnitedFC vs East Bengal FC will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC Possible Starting XI:

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Arindam Bhattacharja, Gaurav Bora, Michael Jakobsen, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Jon Gaztanga, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Matt Derbyshire, Jithin M.S

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ivan Gonzalez, Tuhin Das, Mobashir Rahman, Souvik Chakrabarti, Jordan O’Doherty, Sumeet Passi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Cleiton Silva, Eliandro





