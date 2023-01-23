When And Where to Watch Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports

Home

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online and on TV.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Streaming: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India could be looking at making some changes to their playing eleven for the third and final game as they seek a 3-0 finish against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. After a 3-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, India wouldn’t want to let their guard down in a dead rubber and inflict a series sweep over a New Zealand missing stalwarts like Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match online and on TV in India.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI online on Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports Network.

When will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 24th.

Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik.



