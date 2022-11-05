When And Where to Watch Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports SuperSport

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022.

Melbourne: India take on Zimbabwe in their final match of the Super 12 stage at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men in Blue are leading Group 2 with 6 points under their belt. A win is all they want to see themselves go through to the semis. Zimbabwe who are already out of the tournament will be hoping to end the tournament on a high.

When and where is India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 game?

India lock horns with Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 1:30 PM IST, 10:00 AM Zimbabwe Time.

In India

Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast the T20 World Cup in India. The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, SuperSport will present the broadcast of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers. The match can be live streamed online on the SuperSport digital platform.

Probable Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.



