When And Where to Watch Online Hotstar TV Telecast Star Sports PTV Sports

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming

Melbourne: India take on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss on the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first every victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all.Also Read – Me and Rohit Sharma Have Same Understanding, Vision of the Game: Virat Kohli

When and where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game? Also Read – IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 23 Sun

India lock horns with Pakistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). The match will take place at the MCG in Melbourne. Also Read – Kapil Dev Gives Verdict That Shaheen Afridi is Miles Ahead, Says No Comparison With Mohammed Shami

What time will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game start?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 1:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

In India

Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast New Zealand home matches in India. The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the broadcast of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers. The live streaming will be available on the PTV Website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.