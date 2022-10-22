Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalWhen And Where to Watch Online Hotstar TV Telecast Star Sports PTV...
National

When And Where to Watch Online Hotstar TV Telecast Star Sports PTV Sports

admin
By admin
0
66



India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming

Melbourne: India take on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss on the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first every victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all.Also Read – Me and Rohit Sharma Have Same Understanding, Vision of the Game: Virat Kohli

When and where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game?  Also Read – IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs Pakistan T20 WC Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:30 PM IST October 23 Sun

India lock horns with Pakistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). The match will take place at the MCG in Melbourne. Also Read – Kapil Dev Gives Verdict That Shaheen Afridi is Miles Ahead, Says No Comparison With Mohammed Shami

What time will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game start? 

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 game will start at 1:30 PM IST, 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

In India

Star Sports Network has the right to broadcast New Zealand home matches in India. The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Stay tuned to india.com for all the LIVE updates.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the broadcast of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 to viewers. The live streaming will be available on the PTV Website.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.





Source link

Previous articleGoogle Introduces Clear Calling Feature on Pixel 7 Series
Next articleKBL: RJ Abarrientos leads to Ulsan in bounce back win
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677