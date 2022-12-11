When And Where to Watch Online in India

Here are the details when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I online and on TV in India.

Mumbai: Opener Beth Mooney’s dominating unbeaten knock (89 not out off 57) powered Australia Women to a convincing nine-wicket victory over India Women in the first T20I and 1-0 lead in the five-match series at D.Y. Patil Stadium, here on Friday. The win meant Australia are yet to lose a match this year in any format of the game. In T20Is, this was their ninth win in 12 matches, with three games producing no result. Both teams will battle it out yet again in the 2nd T20I.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be available on the Hotstar App in India.

When will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 11.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will take place at Mumbai.

What time will India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 AM (IST).

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Match Details

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown



